Group preparing to bring hundreds of foreign exchange students to Arkansas, learn about America

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 1 million international students come to America each year to get a first-hand look at American culture.

An organization is looking for people to help them out with that this year.

The Council for Education Travel USA, or CETUSA, helps provide education to foreign exchange high school students.

This is year 25 for the nonprofit. They usually have over 1,000 students that need to be placed with a family.

“Narrow down the students to about 1,500 a year to come over to the United States to experience American culture,” said Brecht.

The regional director for CETUSA, Lisa Brecht, says they are looking for hundreds of host homes in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama.

Specifically, they hope to add more host families to the area.

“We have had students in the past here, we haven’t had any in the last couple of years. So we are ready to grow the Northeast Arkansas area and show the world what Northeast Arkansas has to offer,” said Brecht.

Some hosts and students still have a few concerns about COVID-19 and introducing someone new into their home.

Brecht said they have protocols in place, “students have to follow the airlines guidelines to cross the border to get here. So, most of them will be tested either 48 or 72 hours for COVID, prior to boarding their flight.”

They are still taking applications for host families.

