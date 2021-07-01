Energy Alert
House fires keep Blytheville firefighters busy

Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Wednesday battling two house fires on West Rose...
Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Wednesday battling two house fires on West Rose and Kentucky Streets.(Source: Blytheville Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy couple of hours Wednesday as Blytheville firefighters battled two house fires within two blocks of one another.

The Blytheville Fire Department said on social media that the first fire happened in the 2200-block of West Rose Street. Crews spent about two hours knocking down the flames.

As they returned to the fire station, they received a report of a second fire in the 100-block of Kentucky Street.

The second fire happened at a vacant two-story house. Authorities believe the fire started on the back porch.

Back to back structure fires early Wednesday morning. 2200 block of W Rose and 1st and Kentucky.

Posted by Blytheville Fire Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

No one was hurt in either fire.

