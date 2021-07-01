Energy Alert
Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Director retires

Wednesday afternoon, E-911 director Jeff Presley gave his final call before his retirement.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley has officially retired from his position.

He says it is a bittersweet moment for him, but he said he knew it was time to retire.

”You get that feeling,” Presley said. “At my age -- I turned 62 this year. It was time to move forward and do some different things. It’s a bittersweet moment.”

Presley did his final call over the police scanner at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, expressing his gratitude towards dispatch and first responders.

“I appreciate the help and the guidance I’ve had from each one of you,” he said. “You’ll be in my prayers daily. Thank you for your service and God bless you.”

In his career, Presley has worked through several significant events in Jonesboro, including the 2009 ice storm and the 2020 tornado.

