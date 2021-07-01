July 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 1. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front is still in the works and will move through on Thursday.

This cold front will bring 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall to most of Region 8. There could be a few areas that see higher amounts.

The front will leave slightly cooler and less humid air behind for the weekend.

While the 4th of July will be warm, we will still be below average in the temperature department and with dewpoints in the 60s, it will be a pleasant holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A Jonesboro woman is going the extra mile to help kids who are the victims of trauma.

It was last call Wednesday for a man who has served the people of Jonesboro and Craighead County for decades.

Some Region 8 teachers are hitting the streets this summer to make their hometown a more beautiful place to live.

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Elsa this morning as it makes its way toward Florida.

