July 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 1. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front is still in the works and will move through on Thursday.

This cold front will bring 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall to most of Region 8. There could be a few areas that see higher amounts.

The front will leave slightly cooler and less humid air behind for the weekend.

While the 4th of July will be warm, we will still be below average in the temperature department and with dewpoints in the 60s, it will be a pleasant holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A Jonesboro woman is going the extra mile to help kids who are the victims of trauma.

It was last call Wednesday for a man who has served the people of Jonesboro and Craighead County for decades.

Some Region 8 teachers are hitting the streets this summer to make their hometown a more beautiful place to live.

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Elsa this morning as it makes its way toward Florida.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

A cold front will bring one-half to one inch of rain to Region 8.
Aaron's Thursday forecast, July 1
The Council for Education Travel USA, or CETUSA, helps provide education to foreign exchange...
Group preparing to bring hundreds of foreign exchange students to Arkansas, learn about America
One Jonesboro woman is going the extra mile to give kids a little bit of comfort. She’s...
Woman collects stuffed animals for officers to hand out to kids
Heather Landers wins the June Gr8 Acts of Kindness.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a lifeline to family during the pandemic