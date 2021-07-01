Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National Civil Rights Museum names new president

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum announced its new president Monday after a five-month nationwide search.

NCRM named Dr. Russell Wigginton as the museum’s new president and his first day on the job is August 1.

Museum officials say he has 29 years of experience in education, philanthropy, executive management, program development, strategic planning and partnership building making him the top candidate for the job.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the President of the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Wigginton. “During this critical time in our nation, the Museum’s physical place and all that it represents plays a vital role in understanding our nation’s history in the areas of civil and human rights--and how that impacts our nation today. I welcome the opportunity to work with a committed staff to challenge and inspire us all to seek justice and equality for everyone.”

Wigginton also has Memphis ties after working at Rhodes College as a history professor and senior-level administrator for 23 years.

Read more on Wigginton at www.civilrightsmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

A Jonesboro police officer takes his oath to protect and serve seriously.
WATCH: JPD officer protects and serves...dinner
A Jonesboro police officer takes his oath to protect and serve seriously.
JPD officer protects and serves...dinner
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
The Council for Education Travel USA, or CETUSA, helps provide education to foreign exchange...
Group preparing to bring hundreds of foreign exchange students to Arkansas, learn about America