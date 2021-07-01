Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities are searching for a man reported missing Thursday that may be in danger.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, they are looking for 57-year-old Stoney Colburn.

Colburn was last seen June 27 at his residence in the Pitts/Cash area

He has brown eyes, brownish-gray hair, is 5′11″, and weighs 245 pounds.

Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts can call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

