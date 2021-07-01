Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man

Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was reported missing late Wednesday or early Thursday.(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities are searching for a man reported missing Thursday that may be in danger.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, they are looking for 57-year-old Stoney Colburn.

Colburn was last seen June 27 at his residence in the Pitts/Cash area

He has brown eyes, brownish-gray hair, is 5′11″, and weighs 245 pounds.

Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts can call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office (Source: KATV)
Report: Deputy involved in shooting of Lonoke County teen fired
Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Wednesday battling two house fires on West Rose...
House fires keep Blytheville firefighters busy
Tenn. Amber Alert suspect charged with second-degree murder turns himself in
Tenn. Amber Alert suspect charged with second-degree murder turns himself in
A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance...
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says