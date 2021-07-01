Report: Deputy involved in shooting of Lonoke County teen fired

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy involved in an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old has been fired.

According to content partner KARK, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said he terminated Sgt. Michael Davis for not having his body-cam turned on at the time of the incident involving Hunter Brittain.

On June 23, Davis initiated a traffic stop on Brittain that ended with the deputy shooting the teen. Brittain was taken to a North Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

Arkansas State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said Wednesday that they have not received any information from the local prosecutor about releasing any evidence in the case to the public.

Davis had been on administrative leave since the shooting.

