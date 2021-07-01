Energy Alert
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced a sailor from Missouri who was killed at Pearl Harbor has been identified.

Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during World War II when his battleship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The ship quickly capsized after it was hit by multiple torpedoes.

The military said Gooch was one of 429 crewmen killed in the attack.

Gooch will be buried October 9, 2021, in his hometown.

A rosette will placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl in Honolulu to indicate that he has been accounted for.

