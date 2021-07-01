Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance...
A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance nursing facility.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance nursing facility.

According to the Stoddard County Public Health Center, they are monitoring 33 cases in the county, as of Wednesday, June 30. That’s up from the five to 10 cases they have seen over the previous months.

The health center said a large portion of the cases are from an outbreak in a nursing facility in Advance where nine residents and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

They said they recently learned one of COVID-19-positive residents has died.

The health center said most of the positive cases had been vaccinated within the last six months.

They said samples from each of the positive cases in the nursing facility have been sent to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lab to determine which variant of COVID-19 they might be dealing with. They are awaiting the test results.

The health center said it’s important to continue practicing the following safe distancing measures:

  • Wear a mask
  • Stay 6 feet away from others
  • Wash your hands often
  • Get vaccinated
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Monitor your health and the health of those in your household, daily

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

When asked about incentives, Governor Mike Parson said all options are on the table.
Missourians react to potential statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentives
La foto de septiembre de 2020 distribuida por Johnson & Johnson muestra la vacuna desarrollada...
Millions of vaccine doses shipped to Colombia, Memphis used as site for the handoff
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads