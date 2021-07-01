Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance nursing facility.

According to the Stoddard County Public Health Center, they are monitoring 33 cases in the county, as of Wednesday, June 30. That’s up from the five to 10 cases they have seen over the previous months.

The health center said a large portion of the cases are from an outbreak in a nursing facility in Advance where nine residents and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

They said they recently learned one of COVID-19-positive residents has died.

The health center said most of the positive cases had been vaccinated within the last six months.

They said samples from each of the positive cases in the nursing facility have been sent to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lab to determine which variant of COVID-19 they might be dealing with. They are awaiting the test results.

The health center said it’s important to continue practicing the following safe distancing measures:

Wear a mask

Stay 6 feet away from others

Wash your hands often

Get vaccinated

Clean and disinfect

Monitor your health and the health of those in your household, daily

