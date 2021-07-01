Sturch to head E-911, Pillow to lead MPO, Jonesboro mayor says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man with Jonesboro ties was selected this week to serve as E-911 director for Jonesboro and Craighead County.

The city of Jonesboro said on social media that the 911 Intergovernmental Board selected Ronnie Sturch of Marion to be the director.

Two New Directors to Lead E-911, MPO Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced the hiring of two new directors this... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Sturch worked for five years at the Crittenden County 911 Emergency Communications office and was selected from nearly two dozen candidates by the E-911 oversight board.

Officials said Sturch started his emergency career as a firefighter and dispatcher in West Memphis when he was 21 years old.

“I’m excited and ready to go to work,” Sturch said in a statement. “I’m ready to make that 911 center the model for the state, and that doesn’t mean massive changes but identify what we’re doing right and what we might be able to improve on.”

Sturch will replace Jeff Presley, who served as E-911 director since 2007 and worked with the department for 29 years.

In addition to Sturch, Alan Pillow of Paragould was promoted this week to serve as director of Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization of Jonesboro and Craighead County made the selection and Pillow said he is ready to work.

“My job is to ensure the vision of a comprehensive plan for a safe, equitable and efficient transportation that has been laid out,” Pillow said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.