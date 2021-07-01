Energy Alert
WATCH: JPD officer protects and serves...dinner

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police take an oath to protect and serve.

Sometimes that even means serving dinner!

Wednesday night officers arrested a DoorDash driver who was out making a delivery.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, Officer Tyer Williams took it upon himself to deliver the meal to the customer.

According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Williams got the delivery address from the driver, then headed to the woman’s home.

GR8 job, Officer Williams! You definitely deserve a tip for great service.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

