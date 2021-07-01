Woman collects stuffed animals for officers to hand out to kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is going the extra mile to give kids a little bit of comfort. She’s collecting stuffed animals to give to Jonesboro police officers. The officers hand out the animals to kids who have experienced trauma.

Ashley Thrasher says that just one stuffed animal can make a huge difference in a kid’s life. She’s teaming up with businesses around Jonesboro to gather up supplies.

“When we first started dating, of course, he showed me his police car, and in the back, he had a big bag of stuffed animals, and I asked what they are for, and he said that he started buying them himself to hand out during traumatic events for children that may be frightened,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher’s boyfriend, Zach Hobbs, is an officer. He usually buys stuffed animals out-of-pocket. She said that small act of kindness really touched her heart. It even moved her daughter.

“These stuffed animals can really change a kid’s worst night of their life. It started out with my children, actually my daughter. Volunteering to accept donations for stuffed animals instead of presents for her birthday,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher’s daughter, Allie Thrasher, is 10-years-old. She says it is important for other kids to feel comforted.

“It can really help kids, and it’s just really nice too. The kids will be so grateful because they might not have any stuffed animals, and it can make a change in their life,” said Allie.

You can drop off a new stuffed animal at Griffin Training Center, J-Town’s Gill, Hijinx Family Entertainment Center, East Arkansas Broadcasters, and GiGi’s Cupcakes until July 19.

