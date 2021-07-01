Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman collects stuffed animals for officers to hand out to kids

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is going the extra mile to give kids a little bit of comfort. She’s collecting stuffed animals to give to Jonesboro police officers. The officers hand out the animals to kids who have experienced trauma.

Ashley Thrasher says that just one stuffed animal can make a huge difference in a kid’s life. She’s teaming up with businesses around Jonesboro to gather up supplies.

“When we first started dating, of course, he showed me his police car, and in the back, he had a big bag of stuffed animals, and I asked what they are for, and he said that he started buying them himself to hand out during traumatic events for children that may be frightened,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher’s boyfriend, Zach Hobbs, is an officer. He usually buys stuffed animals out-of-pocket. She said that small act of kindness really touched her heart. It even moved her daughter.

“These stuffed animals can really change a kid’s worst night of their life. It started out with my children, actually my daughter. Volunteering to accept donations for stuffed animals instead of presents for her birthday,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher’s daughter, Allie Thrasher, is 10-years-old. She says it is important for other kids to feel comforted.

“It can really help kids, and it’s just really nice too. The kids will be so grateful because they might not have any stuffed animals, and it can make a change in their life,” said Allie.

You can drop off a new stuffed animal at Griffin Training Center, J-Town’s Gill, Hijinx Family Entertainment Center, East Arkansas Broadcasters, and GiGi’s Cupcakes until July 19.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned

Latest News

Heather Landers wins the June Gr8 Acts of Kindness.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a lifeline to family during the pandemic
Jeff Presley retires from E911
Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Director retires
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
The grant will fund a new splash pad by West Magnet Elementary School.
Batesville receives $184,000 grant, will build splash pad in West Batesville neighborhood