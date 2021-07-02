Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $1 billion.

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state’s surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million, more than double the previous record.

The state’s net available revenue for the year totaled more than $6.8 billion.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that Arkansas’ income tax collections were up despite a tax cut taking effect this year.

The Republican governor has said he plans to call for a new round of tax cuts during a special legislative session this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

July 4th I40 bridge closed
4th of July weekend is expected to be a busy travel holiday
Leaders plan to use money to fix roof issues
Ritz Civic Center awarded over $100,000 in grant funds
Timothy Seager spends 10 hours a week out on one of the main intersections in Hardy.
‘Two Tie Timmy’ brings patriotism, smiles to Hardy community
Figures released Friday show Missouri’s net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the...
Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year