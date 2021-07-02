Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $1 billion.

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state’s surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million, more than double the previous record.

The state’s net available revenue for the year totaled more than $6.8 billion.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that Arkansas’ income tax collections were up despite a tax cut taking effect this year.

The Republican governor has said he plans to call for a new round of tax cuts during a special legislative session this fall.

