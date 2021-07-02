Arkansas State 3B Ben Klutts named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

On Thursday, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) tabbed Arkansas State baseball’s Ben Klutts to the Academic All-District Team.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Klutts was named to the First Team for District 6, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and he now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. First, second and third-team All-America honorees for Division I will be announced on July 29.

A standout in the classroom and at third base for the Red Wolves as a junior, Klutts finished second on the team in hitting (.320) with a team-best 63 hits, 16 doubles while powering seven home runs and 28 RBI.

In conference play, the Poteau, Oklahoma, native was a force at the dish, hitting at a .344 clip with eight doubles, four homers and slugging .559 en route to First Team All-Sun Belt Conference laurels.

Klutts, an exercise science major, has compiled a 3.57 grade-point average through the spring 2021 semester.

