Arkansas State Athletics creates Young Alumni Program

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday it has created a Young Alumni Program, an initiative designed to keep new graduates engaged with the Red Wolves following their time as students attending Arkansas State University.

Beginning with new alumni who earned their degrees during the 2020-21 academic year, each Arkansas State University graduate will receive two complimentary football and men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for the year immediately following their time as a student. “It’s very important to us every single Arkansas State University graduate knows that even though they are no longer students at our wonderful institution, our athletics department wants to remain engaged with them as alumni,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen. “As our new graduates transition from students into their professional careers, the goal of our Young Alumni Program is to provide a supportive bridge that can help them stay connected to our athletics programs.”

The season tickets provided to A-State’s newest alumni will all be located in one specific seating section at both Centennial Bank Stadium and First National Bank Arena, giving them an opportunity to watch the Red Wolves with their fellow graduates and grow personal bonds through Red Wolves’ athletics events. “I was excited to announce this new program to the graduates who attended our Commencement ceremony in May,” said Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “Our students support Athletics by bringing tremendous energy to our events, so I am grateful that Tom Bowen created a fantastic opportunity for them to remain engaged with A-State Athletics as alumni.”

Following each graduate’s year in the Young Alumni Program, they will have the opportunity to renew their season tickets in another seating location of each venue. The Young Alumni Program tickets may be obtained by contacting the A-State Ticket Office or the Red Wolves Foundation.

The tickets for the 2021 A-State football season are currently available, and the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball tickets will be available once they go on sale to the general public. Additional tickets in the same section may also be purchased. The A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, can be contacted at 870-972-2781, and the Red Wolves Foundation can be reached at 870-972-2401.

