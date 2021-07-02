Arkansas State officials react to new NIL policy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

What has been years in the making is finally here, as NCAA student-athletes can now profit off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The NCAA announced the new policy Wednesday. In it, student-athletes can sign with agents, take sponsorship deals, while keeping their school informed about all agreements.

This will be the policy in Arkansas until January 1 when a bill will go into effect restricting some deals athletes can take, including gambling and drinking alcohol.

“This is the right thing to do for student-athletes for the first time in 100 years, to give them the opportunity to have the ability to own their name, image, and likeness,” Arkansas State Vice-Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen said back in March.

A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse says they have been preparing for this day for the past five years.

“The great thing is that it allows the student to own their name and actually take advantage of the fact they have ownership of themselves, and so they can actually provide an opportunity for them to market themselves,” Damphousse said. “That’s what our biggest focus is always on, is trying to make sure our student-athletes are successful, have the greatest opportunity to be successful. Same thing with our coaching staff and all the people that are connected with athletics.”

Arkansas State says they are still working through details from a university standpoint, calling it a fluid situation. Damphousse said Bowen is working with student-athletes right now to show them what they can and can’t do, adding that this isn’t paying athletes to play at the university, rather allowing them to profit off of their own name, image, and likeness.

“I think there will be a lot of flurry at the beginning and then over time things will kind of settle down,” Damphousse said. “There is a market out there for student-athletes, but we don’t know how big the market is yet.”

Already one Arkansas athlete has taken advantage of the new policy. Razorback wide receiver Trey Knox has inked a deal with PetSmart.

We’re so excited to be partnering with Arkansas wide receiver, Trey Knox. We’d do anything for pets and Trey would do anything for his pup, Blue. @Fbu1Tk #AnythingforPets pic.twitter.com/TZztDfqNpA — PetSmart (@PetSmart) July 1, 2021

It’s all part of what the University of Arkansas is calling Flagship, where student-athletes can create accounts and work with companies to promote their brand.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.