Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 between Harrisburg and...
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle, fatal crash on Highway 14
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
Henry Torres nos habla sobre su carrera.
Henry Torres: No hay vergüenza en trabajar
Henry Torres nos habla sobre su carrera.
Henry Torres: No hay vergüenza en trabajar
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished