Cookout honors first responders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 200 area first responders were served free food on Thursday.

Coldwell Banker on Culberhouse Street had a first responder cookout where several officers, firefighters, and paramedics came out.

Realtor Brooke Wells says it was the perfect way to say “thank you.”

“During all of last year with what we had going on with COVID, and with it still going on, these guys put in a lot of work. They did a lot of good for our community and were able to keep us in a position where we were able to continue our day-to-day lives,” said Wells.

Wells says this is their first time hosting the event and says they hope to have an annual cookout.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.