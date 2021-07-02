Dad is accused of trying to kidnap his baby from a hospital in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested a man who tried to take his baby from the Labor and Delivery floor at Cox Medical Center in Branson.

The initial investigation revealed that the new infant was a ward of the state and that the father attempted to leave the floor with the child in a duffel bag. A nurse challenged the man as he tried to leave.

Due to security measures, the dad was unable to leave the monitored obstetrical unit and was contacted by hospital security. The security officer was able to detain the man until officers arrived and arrested him.

“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them. This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

The suspect was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

