Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dad is accused of trying to kidnap his baby from a hospital in Branson, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested a man who tried to take his baby from the Labor and Delivery floor at Cox Medical Center in Branson.

The initial investigation revealed that the new infant was a ward of the state and that the father attempted to leave the floor with the child in a duffel bag. A nurse challenged the man as he tried to leave.

Due to security measures, the dad was unable to leave the monitored obstetrical unit and was contacted by hospital security. The security officer was able to detain the man until officers arrived and arrested him.

“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them. This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

The suspect was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Driver in fatal crash accused of negligent homicide
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man

Latest News

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say
A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
A cooler, more pleasant day ahead in Region 8.
Aaron's Friday forecast, July 2
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.