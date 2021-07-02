Defense asks for continuance in Quake Lewellyn case
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The attorneys for a man accused of capital murder in the death of Jackson County woman last year have asked a circuit judge to continue the case until at least spring 2022, according to online court records filed Friday.
Both William O. James and Jeff Rosenzweig, attorneys for Quake Lewellyn, filed the motion for continuance in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Quake Lewellyn was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of capital murder, rape, and kidnapping of Sydney Sutherland.
In the three-page filing, the attorneys cited the prosecution’s seeking of the death penalty, as well as constitutional concerns, as reasons for their request.
As of Friday afternoon, a judge had not ruled on the motion.
A pre-trial date is set for July 6 in the case.
