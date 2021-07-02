Defense asks for continuance in Quake Lewellyn case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The attorneys for a man accused of capital murder in the death of Jackson County woman last year have asked a circuit judge to continue the case until at least spring 2022, according to online court records filed Friday.

Both William O. James and Jeff Rosenzweig, attorneys for Quake Lewellyn, filed the motion for continuance in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Quake Lewellyn (Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas)

Quake Lewellyn was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of capital murder, rape, and kidnapping of Sydney Sutherland.

In the three-page filing, the attorneys cited the prosecution’s seeking of the death penalty, as well as constitutional concerns, as reasons for their request.

“Due both to volume of work and the retardation of various defense-related actions due to COVID-19 closures, the case cannot be fully and properly prepared for the September 2021 trial date. The conduct of a trial in September 2021 would imperil Lewellyn’s federal and state constitutional rights to due process, effective assistance of counsel and protection against cruel and unusual punishment. Because of the trial concerns and the chaos in defense counsels’ calendars caused by lengthy jury trial moratoriums over the past 15 months, the defense suggests sometime in the spring of 2022 as an appropriate trial date.”

As of Friday afternoon, a judge had not ruled on the motion.

A pre-trial date is set for July 6 in the case.

