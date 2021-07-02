Energy Alert
Great Weather for the 4th of July Weekend

July 2nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Low humidity is here and will stick around for a few days. Highs stay in the low to mid-80s and morning lows in the low to mid-60s. That would put this 4th of July as the “coolest” since 2014 or 2015. Low humidity keeps rain chances away for a few days. Humidity starts to build in by the middle of next week. Highs return to the 90s as early as Monday, though. Rain chances creep back on Tuesday first as just a few isolated showers, but the rest of the week may bring a better chance for a shower or storm. Right now, chances still look like daily pop-up downpours rather than anything organized. Elsa is a hurricane and will continue to move towards Florida. No impact to Region 8, but those vacationing still need to monitor trends, especially those in Florida. Have a safe 4th of July Weekend!

