Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A former high school band director for Harrison High School faces criminal charges and is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records. Authorities issued a warrant Thursday in Boone County leading to Mealer’s arrest.

Per court records, Mealer engaged in sexual activity with a victim on at least 50 occasions between June 2017 and May 2018, while he worked in the Harrison School District.

The victim was under 21 years old and a student enrolled in a public school, according to court records. The victim was previously a student of Mealer.

Mealer served as assistant principal for a school in Colorado Springs during the 2020-2021 school year.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man
Pediatricians are seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children across the south...
Jonesboro pediatrician warns parents, RSV cases rising throughout Arkansas

Latest News

An Arkansas man who’s been serving a life sentence for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water...
Man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod
Elijah Jermiah Rogers, 19, of Blytheville was arrested July 1 on suspicion of aggravated...
$350,000 bond set in robbery case
Dispensary expands, holds re-opening
NEA Full Spectrum grand re-opening
"Two tie Timmy" shows patriotism
‘Two Tie Timmy’ brings patriotism, smiles to Hardy community
Grant helps historic theatre renovations
Ritz Civic Center awarded over $100,000 in grant funds