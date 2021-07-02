Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A former high school band director for Harrison High School faces criminal charges and is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records. Authorities issued a warrant Thursday in Boone County leading to Mealer’s arrest.

Per court records, Mealer engaged in sexual activity with a victim on at least 50 occasions between June 2017 and May 2018, while he worked in the Harrison School District.

The victim was under 21 years old and a student enrolled in a public school, according to court records. The victim was previously a student of Mealer.

Mealer served as assistant principal for a school in Colorado Springs during the 2020-2021 school year.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.