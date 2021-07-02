Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Great Weather for the 4th of July Weekend

July 3rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 4th of July continues to look great with highs in the 80s and waking up in the low 60s. This should make it the coolest 4th of July in Jonesboro since 2014 or 2015. Firework shows this weekend remain comfortable though bugs will still be out. 90s start to return on Monday. Humidity holds off until the middle of the week and doesn’t look as oppressive as before the cold front. Pop-up afternoon showers start again on Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, we may be tracking another cold front. It may not bring as nice of weather as we’re having now, but higher rain chances are a good bet. We’ll watch it for you. Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police are at the scene of a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.
Jonesboro police respond to stabbing
Theft $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 (7/1)
Woman accused of shoplifting $2,500 in clothes
Sydney Sutherland
Defense asks for continuance in Quake Lewellyn case
Pediatricians are seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children across the south...
Jonesboro pediatrician warns parents, RSV cases rising throughout Arkansas

Latest News

Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (7/2)
Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (7/2)
A cold front will bring one-half to one inch of rain to Region 8.
Aaron's Thursday forecast, July 1
6PM Forecast
Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (6/30/21)
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast (6/27/2021)
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast (6/27/2021)