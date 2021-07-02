Great Weather for the 4th of July Weekend

The 4th of July continues to look great with highs in the 80s and waking up in the low 60s. This should make it the coolest 4th of July in Jonesboro since 2014 or 2015. Firework shows this weekend remain comfortable though bugs will still be out. 90s start to return on Monday. Humidity holds off until the middle of the week and doesn’t look as oppressive as before the cold front. Pop-up afternoon showers start again on Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, we may be tracking another cold front. It may not bring as nice of weather as we’re having now, but higher rain chances are a good bet. We’ll watch it for you. Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.