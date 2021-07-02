Energy Alert
Hospital says pregnant women experience worse COVID-19 symptoms

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past two months, hospitals across Arkansas have seen more pregnant women being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Locally, St. Bernard’s says they’re seeing about one OB patient a week, while the expectant mothers that visit the hospital have been sicker overall.

“When they’re sick with COVID, they’re much more likely to be greatly ill when they’re pregnant,” said Dana Lands, nursing director of women and children’s services.

Lands says that since the beginning of the pandemic, they’ve seen 40 COVID-positive moms. The newborns are doing great, but the severity of symptoms in mothers has gotten worse over the past two months.

“Their respiratory status is just at higher risk. You know, you’re not able to fill your lungs when you’ve got the weight of a baby,” said Lands. “But, fever in a pregnant woman is different. It can dehydrate her pretty quickly, and that causes contractions, pre-term labor.”

Lands says fewer pregnant women are getting vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of fear around the vaccine and receiving that while pregnant, and they’re much more likely to get sick if they’re not vaccinated,” said Lands.

Lands had some advice for moms on the issue.

“Remember, our children are oftentimes the carriers, and a lot of these moms are already moms, and you’re getting a toddler every afternoon that’s been in daycare and has been exposed,” said Lands. “We don’t expect you to be away from your child but keep that in mind and watch their illnesses very carefully.”

Lands also recommended isolating for the last three weeks of pregnancy, and invest in a pulse oximetry monitor, and watch your oxygen level and make sure it stays at 98 percent or above.

