July 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 2. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

As expected, showers and storms covered a good part of radar yesterday.

Hopefully, a lot of people get some much-needed rain before it moved out.

Much drier air moves into Region 8 today and below average temperatures will last through the holiday weekend.

The 4th of July is looking awesome with highs in the 80s with low humidity.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A contagious virus has been found area daycares, and doctors say it’s a larger concern for children than COVID-19.

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day with the booms of firework displays, local veterinary clinics warn pet owners to keep their furry friends safe this weekend.

A Crittenden County man with Jonesboro ties was selected this week to serve as E-911 director for Jonesboro and Craighead County.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

