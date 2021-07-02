Kennett’s Duncan commits to A-State baseball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball landed another commit Thursday. Tanner Duncan will don the red and white next spring for the Red Wolves.

The Kennett Indian was a part of the squad that won the Class 4 State Championship in Missouri this year.

Duncan also played football and basketball for Kennett.

He joins Kevin Wiseman and Cason Tollett as Red Wolves to make their commitment in the past seven days.

