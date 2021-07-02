Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri government posted a record year for revenue collections during its recently concluded budget year.

Figures released Friday show Missouri’s net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year that ended on Wednesday.

That was up more than 25% over 2020 and well more than the previous high of nearly $9.6 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.

Missouri’s budget runs from July 1 to June 30.

One reason the 2021 revenue figure is so high is that the state delayed the 2020 tax deadline from April 15 to July 15 - pushing some tax revenue into the next budget cycle.

