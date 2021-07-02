Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year

Figures released Friday show Missouri’s net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the...
Figures released Friday show Missouri’s net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year that ended on Wednesday.(Source: NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri government posted a record year for revenue collections during its recently concluded budget year.

Figures released Friday show Missouri’s net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year that ended on Wednesday.

That was up more than 25% over 2020 and well more than the previous high of nearly $9.6 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.

Missouri’s budget runs from July 1 to June 30.

One reason the 2021 revenue figure is so high is that the state delayed the 2020 tax deadline from April 15 to July 15 - pushing some tax revenue into the next budget cycle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

July 4th I40 bridge closed
4th of July weekend is expected to be a busy travel holiday
Leaders plan to use money to fix roof issues
Ritz Civic Center awarded over $100,000 in grant funds
Timothy Seager spends 10 hours a week out on one of the main intersections in Hardy.
‘Two Tie Timmy’ brings patriotism, smiles to Hardy community
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus