TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people in Trumann are without power Thursday evening.

A power outage is affecting more than 655 customers of Craighead Electric Cooperative in Poinsett County.

The company reported the outage on social media, saying that crews are aware and en route.

We're receiving reports of an outage in West Trumann. All of circuit 4 is out. We have service men on the way. Call the... Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Thursday, July 1, 2021

It is unknown when power will be restored.

