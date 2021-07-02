Energy Alert
Ritz Civic Center awarded over $100,000 in grant funds

Leaders plan to use money to fix roof issues
Leaders plan to use money to fix roof issues
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The last historic theater in Blytheville is getting much-needed funding.

After years of trying, the Ritz was approved for a grant.

The Ritz Civic Center received the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program grant.

The grant was for $114,000 and the city matched $54,000.

“So we have about $168,000 to take care of this place, it’s for primarily things you don’t notice every day,” said David Lyttle.

Lyttle is the executive director for the Ritz.

Lyttle took Region 8 News on a tour to show what is new and how they plan to use the grant.

Roof repairs are the main issue to be fixed.

Lyttle says they deal with multiple leaks throughout the Ritz that are overdue for repair.

“It will cover roof repairs on the third of the building that we have been fighting leaks for years and years and years,” he said. “So, we will get a whole new roof on that.”

They are also using those funds to redesign the restrooms to better serve community members with disabilities.

Since the early 1920′s, this theater still stands.

Lyttle said he wants to continue providing a place for the community to just have a good time.

“It’s all coming together and providing excellent support for maintaining this building as a viable structure. In some ways, it is the heart of the community,” he said.

