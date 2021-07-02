Thieves steal $4,200 in fireworks

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Someone is apparently planning a loud Fourth of July celebration.

Burglars broke into Super Sam’s Fireworks, 7590 Highway 63 North in Bono, and stole nearly $4,200 worth of fireworks.

Kelly Richmond reported the theft occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Richmond told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy that she and other employees found several fireworks in a ditch near the tent.

“This led them to believe that someone parked north of the tent and walked in to steal the fireworks,” Deputy Dustin Norwood.

Anyone with information on this burglary should call the sheriff’s office at 870-935-4551 or leave a tip by clicking here.

