‘Two Tie Timmy’ brings patriotism, smiles to Hardy community

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many of you will celebrate the Fourth out on the river, but if you visit the Spring River, you just might see a man proudly showing off the Red, White, and Blue.

From 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., you can find Timothy Seager in the heart of Hardy at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 412.

Seager usually wears colorful outfits with the American Flag in tow. Cars that drive by honk to greet him.

“Have a good day!” is the usual response.

To the community, he has a different moniker.

“They call me Two-Tie Timmy,” Seager, who normally wears two ties when he’s on the intersection, said.

Over the past nine years, Seager has waved the American Flag day in and day out for six days a week.

“It’s about 300 days out of the year,” Seager said. “I don’t do Sunday because I think that’s God’s day and they can pay attention to Him and not me, and then I do Monday because that’s the blues day. Monday blues.”

It started when the Hardy Hill was constructed.

“They built this Hardy hillside, they didn’t have the flag on it, so I thought I’d go ahead and put a flag on it,” Seager said. “When I went to put the flag on it, somebody honked.”

So Tim placed more flags, 50 of them, representing each state. Seager, who is self-employed, maintains the lawn and plants new flags twice a year.

“The 50 state flags are so everybody in the U.S. and the world are welcome,” Seager said. “And they’ve got to bring their money.”

Then, his daily routine began all with the goal of putting smiles on faces.

“I don’t play a musical instrument or anything, but they make me feel like a rockstar,” Seager said. “It really makes me feel good. They make my heart melt.”

That feeling spreads to his community. People who drive by usually have a smile when they see ‘Two-Tie Timmy’ out on the corner welcoming them to town.

As he wraps up his day waving the American Flag while wearing his Stars and Stripes, he reflects on why he keeps coming back.

“This created smiles, and there’s nothing better than creating smiles to me,” Seager said. “That’s pretty much what keeps me coming back is them. I ain’t ever going to leave.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.