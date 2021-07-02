Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman accused of shoplifting $2,500 in clothes

Theft $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 (7/1)
Theft $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 (7/1)(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces a felony charge after police say she packed up nearly $2,500 worth of clothes and tried to leave a store without paying.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge 30-year-old Mallory Lynn Markum with shoplifting $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

According to the affidavit, Markum stuffed $2,497.77 worth of miscellaneous clothes items into multiple totes, backpacks, and coolers.

She then reportedly tried to leave the Parker Road Walmart without paying but a store employee stopped her and called police.

Fowler set her bond at $5,000 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Aug. 27 for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sydney Sutherland
Defense asks for continuance in Quake Lewellyn case
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Burglars broke into Super Sam’s Fireworks, 7590 Highway 63 North in Bono, and stole nearly...
Thieves steal $4,200 in fireworks