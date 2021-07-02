Woman accused of shoplifting $2,500 in clothes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces a felony charge after police say she packed up nearly $2,500 worth of clothes and tried to leave a store without paying.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge 30-year-old Mallory Lynn Markum with shoplifting $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

According to the affidavit, Markum stuffed $2,497.77 worth of miscellaneous clothes items into multiple totes, backpacks, and coolers.

She then reportedly tried to leave the Parker Road Walmart without paying but a store employee stopped her and called police.

Fowler set her bond at $5,000 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Aug. 27 for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.