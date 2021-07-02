Zales returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a tornado cut a swath through its home at The Mall at Turtle Creek, a former tenant is returning to Jonesboro.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Zales will soon open a store on Red Wolf Boulevard.

The shop will be located in the former Sprint store across from Chick-fil-A.

“Just one year ago, Zales announced it would not be re-opening 150 of their North American stores that were closed due to the pandemic,” Haag Brown stated in a social media post. “We are so thankful that our local store was not one of them.”

No word on when the 2,106-square-foot store will open, but Haag Brown said preparations are already underway.

