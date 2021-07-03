Energy Alert
$350,000 bond set in robbery case

Elijah Jermiah Rogers, 19, of Blytheville was arrested July 1 on suspicion of aggravated...
Elijah Jermiah Rogers, 19, of Blytheville was arrested July 1 on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man faces aggravated robbery and theft charges after Jonesboro police say he assaulted a teenager with a handgun.

Elijah Jermiah Rogers, 19, of Blytheville was arrested July 1 after police went to a house on North Church Street.

Jonesboro police said the 16-year-old victim told police that he was robbed on Melrose Street.

“The victim stated that Elijah Rogers and another suspect pointed handguns at him. Rogers struck the victim with his handgun causing bruising and the victim’s handgun and phone were stolen,” Jonesboro police said. “The suspects then left the residence.”

Rogers was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, battery-3rd degree and theft $1,000 or less.

A $350,000 bond was set for Rogers, who will be arraigned Aug. 27 in circuit court.

