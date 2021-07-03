Energy Alert
Investigation ongoing after former Harrison, Ark. High School band director, charged in sexual assault investigation, found dead

Mealer(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A former high school band director for Harrison High School facing criminal charges in a sexual assault investigation has died, authorities confirm.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, was found dead Saturday morning in Stone County, Arkansas, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Police Department.

Authorities now tell KY3 News that Mealer went missing after he was released from jail. Investigators have not confirmed how he died, but they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Mealer was arrested Wednesday and had been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records. He is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Per court records, Mealer engaged in sexual activity with a victim on at least 50 occasions between June 2017 and May 2018, while he worked in the Harrison School District. The victim was under 21 years old, enrolled in a public school and a previous student of Mealer.

Mealer served as assistant principal for a school in Colorado Springs during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

