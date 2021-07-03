Jonesboro police respond to stabbing
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:15 p.m. July 2 about an assault at the Caraway Commons apartment complex on South Caraway Road.
The victim had a stab wound.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.