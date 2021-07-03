Jonesboro police respond to stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:15 p.m. July 2 about an assault at the Caraway Commons apartment complex on South Caraway Road.

The victim had a stab wound.

