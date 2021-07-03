Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police respond to stabbing

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.
Jonesboro police are at the scene of a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:15 p.m. July 2 about an assault at the Caraway Commons apartment complex on South Caraway Road.

The victim had a stab wound.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree man died Thursday when his SUV collided head-on with two pickup trucks.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash
Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, Jonesboro Homicide-negligent/while intoxicated, probation...
Bond set for driver in negligent homicide case
Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Poinsett County authorities are searching for Stoney Colburn, 57, of Pitts. Colburn was...
Poinsett County authorities searching for missing man
Pediatricians are seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children across the south...
Jonesboro pediatrician warns parents, RSV cases rising throughout Arkansas

Latest News

For the first since the pandemic, The Rector Community Museum is open. The museum says this is...
Museum opens for first time since pandemic
NEA Full Spectrum held a gran reopening Friday afternoon
Cannabis dispensary expands facility
An Arkansas man who’s been serving a life sentence for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water...
Man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod
Elijah Jermiah Rogers, 19, of Blytheville was arrested July 1 on suspicion of aggravated...
$350,000 bond set in robbery case