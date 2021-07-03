Energy Alert
Man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod

An Arkansas man who’s been serving a life sentence for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man who’s been serving a life sentence for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water pistol has moved closer to being eligible for parole.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced he intends to make Rolf Kaestel immediately eligible for parole.

There’s a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback before the governor’s decision becomes final.

Seventy-year-old Kaestel was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison after he robbed a Fort Smith taco shop of $264.

Kaestel was armed only with a water pistol at the time. Kaestel’s case had received attention nationally from activists.

