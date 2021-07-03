Museum opens for first time since pandemic

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first since the pandemic, the Rector Community Museum is open. The museum says this is an important resource for the community, and they’re glad to finally re-open their doors.

“It was very difficult. You know, your utilities, and insurance, and things like that continue just like they do in a business, and no income, so yeah, it was tough,” said Joey Pruett, museum director.

Pruett says they’ve been closed for 18 months. They were able to keep afloat through community donations.

Jane Gatewood, communications director, says though it was hard to stay closed, some good did come out of it.

“When we realized that we weren’t going to be open anytime soon, we decided to grab hold of that. We re-set this entire museum,” said Gatewood. “During that process, different people began bringing in. They would leave them at the door, but bringing in new donations.”

Now, they’re bringing people back into town, all the way from Texas and Nebraska.

“It’s amazing how people come through Rector, just a small town like this. There was a fellow just a few minutes ago from Nebraska. But the part that brings the revenue into the city would probably be the concerts,” said Pruett.

Pruett says they’re finally able to start up their Third Thursday concert series again. They hope to attract folks to the area and build up much-needed revenue for the museum.

Most importantly, they’re glad to be able to educate once again. They’re now able to host field trips.

“Children need to know where they came from, and this museum celebrates where they came from,” said Gatewood.

