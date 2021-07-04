Corning brings back 4th of July Homecoming Picnic

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning celebrated the Fourth of July a day early, by bringing back its Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, So the excitement was even greater than it usually is!

Festivities kicked off with a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, with food and entertainment being provided starting at 10 a.m.

Mike Vinson, a volunteer at the event, spoke about the tradition of the picnic, and what it means to the town.

“It means a lot. It helps support things that the Chamber of Commerce is doing,” Vinson said. “We wouldn’t be able to do a lot of the things that we do for our community without people supporting this today. You know, it’s special to me because my parents both worked out here. They did everything you can possibly do, and they taught me how to do everything I could possibly do. I’ve worked at most of the things out here for years and it’s just good to see people come out and participate.”

The event featured beauty pageants throughout the day, and was capped off by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.