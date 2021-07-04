Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Corning brings back 4th of July Homecoming Picnic

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning celebrated the Fourth of July a day early, by bringing back its Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, So the excitement was even greater than it usually is!

Festivities kicked off with a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, with food and entertainment being provided starting at 10 a.m.

Mike Vinson, a volunteer at the event, spoke about the tradition of the picnic, and what it means to the town.

“It means a lot. It helps support things that the Chamber of Commerce is doing,” Vinson said. “We wouldn’t be able to do a lot of the things that we do for our community without people supporting this today. You know, it’s special to me because my parents both worked out here. They did everything you can possibly do, and they taught me how to do everything I could possibly do. I’ve worked at most of the things out here for years and it’s just good to see people come out and participate.”

The event featured beauty pageants throughout the day, and was capped off by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mealer
Investigation ongoing after former Harrison, Ark. High School band director, charged in sexual assault investigation, found dead
Jonesboro police are at the scene of a stabbing Friday evening that left one person injured.
Jonesboro police respond to stabbing
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night.
1 dead, 2 injured in Caruthersville shooting
Theft $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 (7/1)
Woman accused of shoplifting $2,500 in clothes
Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Mealer
Investigation ongoing after former Harrison, Ark. High School band director, charged in sexual assault investigation, found dead
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night.
1 dead, 2 injured in Caruthersville shooting