Heat and Humidity Start Creeping Back In

July 4th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Highs start to creep back into the 90s the next few days as humidity returns too. Heat indices will be between 90-100°F for the rest of the week. After a dry Monday, a pop-up shower or two is possible Tuesday. A few more pop-up showers are possible each afternoon through the rest of the week. Most just stay hot and humid. Better rain chances may come with a front next weekend though data doesn’t agree on timing or if it’ll bring in another round of comfortable air. We’ll keep you updated.

