Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police said.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Details were scarce.
However, the desk sergeant said it appeared that the vehicle ran off the road into a nearby ditch.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.