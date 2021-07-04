Police: One killed in Gee Street crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police said.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Details were scarce.

However, the desk sergeant said it appeared that the vehicle ran off the road into a nearby ditch.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

