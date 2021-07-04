ON YOUR SIDE: Tyson Foods recalls chicken products from Dexter, Mo. plant over possible listeria contamination

(KY3) - Tyson Foods has issued a recall for nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products from a plant in Dexter, Missouri, for possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the frozen, fully-cooked chicken products were produced in Dexter between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The recall includes dozens of Tyson-branded products and private-label products for various restaurants, including Casey’s General Store, Jet’s Pizza, Little Caesars and Marco’s Pizza.

