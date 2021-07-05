A-State football adds more commits on 4th of July weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football spent 4th of July weekend assembling the pack. Butch Jones got 2022 commitments from Arkansas and Illinois standouts.

Lake Hamilton OT Chase Jessup verballed with the Red Wolves on July 3rd. He earned 6A All-State honors in football and basketball, along with All-Conference accolades in track & field. Jessup landed on the All Arkansas Preps 1st Team, the Wolves reached the 2020 6A State Championship Game. The three-star had offers from UCA, Kansas, Vanderbilt, SMU, Air Force, Dartmouth, Middle Tennessee, & New Mexico.

East St. Louis defensive back Ahmad Robinson committed to Arkansas State on the 4th of July. He had offers from Missouri, Indiana, Bowling Green, & South Dakota.

Robinson had 43 tackles & 1 INT in 6 games in the 2021 spring season. The three-star is #11 in 247 Sports ranking of top Illinois players & #69 nationally among cornerbacks.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

