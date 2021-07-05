Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s soccer standout Sarah Sodoma named a 1st Team Academic All-American

(KAIT)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Arkansas State women’s soccer standout Sarah Sodoma has been chosen as a First Team Academic All-America®, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and announced Monday.

A-State is the only school in the Sun Belt Conference to have a women’s soccer player earn the distinction. The first women’s soccer player in program history to receive the honor, Sodoma is the 18th CoSIDA Academic All-America® selection in Arkansas State athletics history, among all sports, and the first since 2013.

Sodoma graduated with a degree in Accounting in May 2019, posting a cumulative grade-point average of 4.00 for her undergraduate degree. She graduated with Masters of Accountancy in May 2021, with a GPA of 4.00.The school record holder in points (72) and goals scored (30), Sodoma earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors and added United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Southeast Region to the list. Sodoma scored eight goals while assisting on four others for a team-high 20 points. Four of her eight goals were game-winners as the Red Wolves claimed their first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title.

Sodoma was named the recipient of the Dr. Tim and Terri Langford Award in May, the highest A-State Athletics academic honor. She has been on the Chancellor’s List every semester and has been honored three times on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List.

Sodoma and the Red Wolves begin the 2021 season in August. For the latest on A-State Women’s Soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

