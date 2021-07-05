Energy Alert
BBB warns about scams targeting military families

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July is Military Consumer Month, and the Federal Trade Commission will be posting tips to keep your information secure each week.

Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana says military families are often targeted more by scammers.

“So as we know the FTC is always focused on the imposter scams, and what that means is when a scam artist pretends to be someone you trust to convince you to send money or personal information,” says Deal.

She says the FTC’s most recent data shows military consumers lost more than $25 million to imposter scams in years past.

“Imposters may say they’re calling from a government office or business to give you technical support, they will say they’re calling because your social security number is being used inappropriately, none of these things are true, those phone calls will not happen that is done by letter,” says Deal. “If you can’t find online, a printed refund policy, guaranteed warranty, physical address, consumer reports that you can actually follow, do not purchase.”

Before you do business with a company, you can check the BBB’s website to see what rating they have along with other complaints against them. Plus, their Scam Tracker tool will tell you what scams are happening in your area.

You can call the BBB’s Monroe office at (318) 387-4600.

