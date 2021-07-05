Bobby Portis Jr. reflects before Game 1 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX (KAIT) - A former Razorback has a chance to win basketball’s biggest prize.

Bobby Portis Jr. nearly dropped a double-double as Milwaukee closed out the Eastern Conference Finals. His 12 point, 9 rebound effort was key Saturday in a 118-107 victory. Portis averaged 12 points per game in the series. The Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Little Rock’s finest was on the mic Monday afternoon.

“I was just so pumped up and so thrilled still and we got the victory and we were moving on the Finals, I didn’t get a chance to decompress and just sit down and think about it,” Portis said. “When I got on the plane yesterday and got to my hotel room, and I was actually by myself for a chance, that’s when it hit me. Like we’re in the Finals now, and it’s a big accomplishment. But it’s a first for me. First time in the playoffs in 4 years too. So being able to get a chance to go by each round, and compete in every series, and get to this point, with an amazing group of guys is great.”

