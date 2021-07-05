Debut of Missouri Bicentennial Mural draws crowds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not only are we celebrating Independence Day, but Missourians are preparing for the state’s Bicentennial with a big reveal.

“We’ll show our family pictures of it for sure,” Ester Hartmann said.

Robert and Ester Hartmann are two of nearly 16,000 artists taking part in the Missouri Bicentennial Mural. They were finally able to see the masterpiece at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

It was more than two years in the making.

“It’s amazing to see that little part that we put into it, but we feel part of it in spite of it being a small part,” Hartmann said.

Aaron Horrell is one of the directors for the mural that honors Missouri’s 200 years of statehood.

“They will learn a little bit about Missouri, about the state symbols. You know the turtle, the mule is a state animal,” Horrell said.

They traveled all over the state to have the mural painted by Missourians, but came to crossroads when the pandemic hit.

“We were called ambitious, and that this project was absurd and crazy and they will never complete it. All kind of things we heard early on, but we did it,” Horrell said.

Despite the difficulties, they say seeing the final result is the best award and hoped it helps people appreciate Missouri and its history.

“Our country is made up of a lot of individual people and when individual people get together, they can do some outstanding things,” Robert Hartmann said.

After Sunday, July 4, you can see the mural at the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

It will be sent to Jefferson City on August 6.

