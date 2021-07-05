Former restaurant goes up in flames

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Batesville hot spot known for its burgers and cool treats went up in flames.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.

According to a news release shared on social media, when firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames shooting through the roof. They immediately called for more support.

It took the Batesville Fire Department several hours to extinguish the flames and douse any remaining hot spots. They finally cleared the scene at 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

BFD reported no injuries.

