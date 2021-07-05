Mom celebrates son’s survival with community bash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - America’s independence isn’t the only thing one Jonesboro community celebrated on the Fourth of July.

It’s been three years since Quinton Tate returned home after suffering severe injuries in bike crash.

Tate spent two months in the hospital in 2018 after colliding with a truck.

Quinton’s mother celebrated her son’s return with an outdoor bash Sunday, and to give back to the community that gave her so much in her greatest moment of need.

“When he was in the hospital and everything like that, it was people that was praying all over Arkansas and out of state,” Diane Tate said. “They were supporting him and seeing Quinton. I had so many phone calls, so many texts, and everything.”

She plans to throw this party every year as long as she can to celebrate Quinton’s recovery and the community that supported him.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.