Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our holiday weekend warming trend looks to carry into this upcoming workweek, featuring daily highs returning to the 90s.

High pressure shifting to our east will allow southerly winds to pump moisture back into Region 8.

As a result, look for a heat index near 100°F by the end of the week.

Scattered rain may give a brief cool-down to a few communities as early as Wednesday or Thursday with our next cold front.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Corning celebrated the Fourth of July a day early by bringing back its annual picnic.

After years of asking, a Mississippi County theater is finally receiving much-needed funding.

Check your refrigerator! Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

While you were sleeping, crews demolished all that remained of a partially-collapsed Florida condo.

Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Mealer
Investigation ongoing after former Harrison, Ark. High School band director, charged in sexual assault investigation, found dead
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
Timothy Seager spends 10 hours a week out on one of the main intersections in Hardy.
‘Two Tie Timmy’ brings patriotism, smiles to Hardy community

Latest News

Our holiday weekend warming trend looks to carry into this upcoming workweek.
Bryan's Monday forecast, July 5
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 4-10
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 4-10