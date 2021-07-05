July 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Our holiday weekend warming trend looks to carry into this upcoming workweek, featuring daily highs returning to the 90s.

High pressure shifting to our east will allow southerly winds to pump moisture back into Region 8.

As a result, look for a heat index near 100°F by the end of the week.

Scattered rain may give a brief cool-down to a few communities as early as Wednesday or Thursday with our next cold front.

Corning celebrated the Fourth of July a day early by bringing back its annual picnic.

After years of asking, a Mississippi County theater is finally receiving much-needed funding.

Check your refrigerator! Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

While you were sleeping, crews demolished all that remained of a partially-collapsed Florida condo.

